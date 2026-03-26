Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned PM Modi's absence from an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis. He also expressed scepticism about a recent survey by Morning Consult that declared PM Modi as the world's most popular leader.

Raut questions PM Modi's absence from all-party meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the all-party meeting convened amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, calling it an unusual approach to parliamentary traditions.

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Speaking to ANI, Raut said all parties except TMC attended and hopes the government addresses everyone's concerns, but questioned if the Opposition's issues are being considered. "Except for the TMC, all parties attended. And I hope the government has answered everyone. It is hoped that all parties will support the government during this time of crisis. But is the government taking into consideration the concerns being raised by the opposition?" Raut asked.

He further questioned why PM Modi did not personally attend the meeting, saying, "Why did PM Modi not attend the all-party meeting? Mr Prime Minister, such a major crisis is unfolding in the world and in the country, and if the Prime Minister does not attend an all-party meeting, and you start having the Parliamentary Affairs Minister give the answers, what kind of a new tradition is this?"

The comments come against the backdrop of an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, where the government reassured Opposition leaders that India remains on equal footing amid the West Asia crisis. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, EAM Jaishankar, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri briefed participants on energy security, shipping logistics, and the safety of Indian citizens abroad. The Centre emphasised that India is maintaining diplomatic outreach with all parties in the region, keeping supply chains open, and ensuring that evacuation and security measures are in place. Opposition leaders, including Congress's Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav and Javed Ali, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, DMK's P Wilson, and AAP's Sanjay Singh, attended the meeting. Trinamool Congress leaders, however, did not participate.

Scepticism over PM's popularity survey

Separately, on the recent survey claiming PM Modi as the world's most popular leader with a 68% rating, Sanjay Raut expressed scepticism. "Whose survey is this? It must be a BJP survey, probably. What is this... 'Morning Consult'? Who are these people? It is surprising; I don't know where they bring these figures from by performing this 'black magic'," he said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular democratic leader globally, securing the top spot with a commanding approval rating of 68 per cent, according to a recent global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult. The data, part of the "Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker," underscores PM Modi's sustained "domestic popularity" and "growing international recognition," placing him significantly ahead of his counterparts in other major world economies.