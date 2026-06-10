Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wrote to PM Modi, proposing to name the Zojila Tunnel portals after war hero Brigadier Mohammed Usman and Kashmiri ruler Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida to honour India's multifaceted heritage.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, through his X account, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing that the two portals of the strategically important Zojila Tunnel be named after war hero Brigadier Mohammed Usman and 8th-century Kashmiri ruler Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida.

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In a letter dated June 9, Raut described the Zojila Tunnel as one of India's most remarkable infrastructure projects, highlighting its significance in providing all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh while strengthening national security, boosting economic opportunities, promoting tourism, and deepening integration in the border regions.

Raut's Proposal: Honouring India's Heritage

Referring to reports that the tunnel is nearing completion, Raut said the project represents India's technological prowess, engineering excellence, and commitment to the development of strategically significant frontier areas. The Rajya Sabha MP suggested that one portal of the tunnel be named after Brigadier Mohammed Usman, Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), while the other be named after Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida, stating that both personalities symbolise different yet complementary dimensions of India's national heritage.

Brigadier Mohammed Usman: The 'Lion of Naushera'

In his letter, Raut noted that Brigadier Mohammed Usman, popularly known as the "Lion of Naushera," displayed exceptional bravery during the 1947-48 Indo-Pak War. He said Usman defended Naushera and Jhangar in Jammu and Kashmir, chose to remain with India during Partition, and laid down his life in combat on July 3, 1948. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra and remains one of the highest-ranking Indian military officers to be martyred in battle.

Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida: A Ruler's Legacy

Raut also highlighted the legacy of Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida, the renowned ruler of Kashmir's Karkota dynasty, who expanded his empire across parts of Central Asia, Afghanistan and Tibet. He credited Samrat Lalitaditya with establishing Kashmir as a major cultural and military centre and constructing iconic monuments, including the Martand Sun Temple.

A Message of National Integration

According to the proposal, the Sonamarg/Kashmir portal of the Zojila Tunnel could be named after Brigadier Mohammed Usman, while the Drass/Ladakh portal could be named after Samrat Lalitaditya Muktapida.

Raut said such a move would add lasting historical and emotional significance to the tunnel and would be widely appreciated by citizens across the country, while conveying a message of national integration, unity in diversity and respect for India's multifaceted heritage. He urged the Prime Minister to consider the proposal. (ANI)