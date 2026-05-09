Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal's new Chief Minister after BJP's landslide 2026 election win. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam welcomed the 'new chapter', while PM Modi congratulated the new CM and his cabinet.

Maharashtra's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday welcomed the formation of the West Bengal government as Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's Chief Minister, calling it a "new chapter" in the state's history.

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Nirupam also highlighted that, for the first time, West Bengal is witnessing a BJP-led government and criticised previous regimes for allegedly undermining the state's cultural and industrial legacy. Speaking to ANI, Nirupam said, "A new chapter in the history of West Bengal has begun. For the first time, the state has a BJP Chief Minister. Previously, Congress, Left, and then TMC ruined the splendour and pride of the entire West Bengal. Kolkata, which was considered the industrial hub of the country, has been completely devastated. West Bengal, known for its cultural activities, had turned into a violence-dominated state..."

PM Modi Congratulates New Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Adhikari. "Congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. He has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik after they took oath as ministers in the new West Bengal government. "These leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served people. I am confident they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers," PM Modi said.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

BJP Secures Landslide Victory

Adhikari was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. Adhikari also defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency by over 15,000 votes while retaining the Nandigram seat. (ANI)