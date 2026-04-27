Sanjay Dutt appeared before the NCW over an obscene song, denying lyrical involvement. He apologized, respecting women's dignity, and voluntarily offered to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girls. He assured safeguards in future projects.

Sanjay Dutt Apologizes to NCW, Denies Lyrical Involvement

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on April 27, in compliance with a summons issued in connection with concerns over alleged obscenity and vulgarity in the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke." During the hearing, Dutt submitted that he had no prior knowledge, involvement, or control over the lyrical content, translation, creative composition, or final presentation of the song, stating that his role was limited to performing as an actor under contractual obligations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Actor Offers to Sponsor Education for 50 Girls

Appearing with his legal team led by Advocate Hemant Shah, he (Sanjay Dutt) tendered a sincere apology before the Commission, expressing respect for the dignity of women and societal values. He also placed on record a voluntary undertaking to sponsor the education of 50 girls, particularly from tribal communities in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for the upcoming academic year, with compliance to be reported within three months. Through counsel, including Advocate Hemant Shah, he further assured that his future professional engagements would incorporate safeguards to ensure that no artistic work associated with him disrespects women, children, or any individual.

Advocate's Statement to Media

After the hearing, Advocate Hemant Shah, representing Dutt, told media persons, "Sanjay Dutt today appeared before the National Commission for Women and out of his utmost regard for women and for the Commission, he said that he was not aware of the wordings but still, without prejudice, he has offered an apology and he has also voluntarily offered to sponsor education for 50 children from the tribal community. He said when it was recorded, it was recorded in some other language."

The actor was also represented by advocates Akshay Rana, Saurabh Pal, Kavya Roy Choudhury, Vishal Mann, Aishvarya, Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, Ojas Kaushik, and Saurabh Rajput during the proceedings. Following the hearing, he was seen leaving the Commission premises after cooperating with the inquiry. (ANI)