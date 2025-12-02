DoT mandates pre-installing Sanchar Saathi app on all phones in India, sparking a major political fight over privacy, surveillance fears and whether users can delete the “security” app.

A new directive by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) — asking all mobile manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on devices sold in India — has triggered a stormy political and privacy debate.

The app is part of an ambitious government initiative intended to fight fraudulent mobile connections, cybercrime, and the resale of stolen phones. But the Opposition sees it as something far more sinister — state surveillance through smartphones.

As the political battle escalates, one question is echoing among millions of mobile users:

Is Sanchar Saathi optional, or will it be forced on everyone?

Govt Pushes “Suraksha Kawach” Narrative

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia dismissed fears of surveillance and emphasised that the app remains optional for users.

“When the opposition has no issues, and they are trying to find some, we cannot help them. Our duty is to help the consumers and ensure their safety… Sanchar Saathi portal has more than 20 crore downloads, and the app has more than 1.5 crore downloads… Sanchar Saathi has enabled the disconnection of nearly 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections. Around 20 lakh stolen phones have been traced, and around 7.5 lakh stolen phones have been handed over to their owners, all because of Sanchar Saathi... This app does not enable snooping or call monitoring. You can activate or deactivate it as per your wish... If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional... It is about customer protection. I want to clear all misconceptions... It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it on their devices or not is up to the user... It can be deleted from the mobile phone just like any other app...”

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also backed the move:

“Every mobile has many apps, but what problem you have if there is one app which works as a 'suraksha kawach'? ...A baseless controversy is being created on this.”

What the Govt Has Ordered

According to the Ministry of Communications, manufacturers must ensure:

Sanchar Saathi is pre-installed and visible at first use

Its functionalities are not disabled or restricted

Compliance within 90 days, reporting within 120 days

Devices already in the market should receive the app through software updates.

The directive draws authority from Telecommunication Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, which empower the Centre to intervene in cases of tampered IMEI and equipment misuse.

To justify the move, the ministry highlights a huge second-hand phone market and widespread IMEI cloning.

“Mobile handsets bearing duplicate or spoofed IMEI pose serious endangerment to telecom cybersecurity. Spoofed/tampered IMEIs in the telecom network leads to situation where same IMEI is working in different devices at different places simultaneously and pose challenges in action against such IMEIs. India has big second-hand mobile device market.”

The ministry adds that stolen or blacklisted phones are openly resold, unknowingly making the purchaser an abettor in crime.

Opposition Raises Alarm Over Privacy

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram warned of state surveillance:

“It is Orwellian...The government will have access to and pry into the private lives of every citizen. This government is replicating Russia. I am sure there will be a lot of pushback.”

Congress MP KC Venugopal linked the issue to the Pegasus row:

“It is an attack on privacy. This is what it seems to be. In the name of helping, the BJP is trying to attack the privacy of the common people. We had an experience with Pegasus here in India. The government is trying to put surveillance on all the people of the country through this app...”

CPI(M) MP John Brittas called the move unconstitutional:

“Sanchar Saathi app is a blatant invasion into the privacy of the people and violation of the 2017 Puttaswamy judgment of Supreme Court. Pre-installed, no removal; that means it's mandatory for 120 crore instruments. This is another form of surveillance. And the next step would be, like, putting angle monitors and brain chips. Every moment of what people say and think will be monitored by the government. Earlier, there were incidents involving Pegasus, and the Supreme Court said the government of India didn't cooperate with that. iPhone users received alerts saying that state agencies were accessing the device, that is, attempts at hacking... It has been more than 2-3 years since they've been investigating, but what is the outcome? Now they are going beyond that and making it a police state...”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor suggested a middle path:

“Common sense tells me that these apps can be useful provided they are voluntary. Everyone who needs them should be able to download them. Making anything compulsory in a democracy is troubling. I need to look more into the logic of the government…”

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla added:

“This is a dangerous and worrisome thing.”

Scorching Parliament Debate Ahead

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he will comment only inside the House:

“Will not comment now; will speak in the debate in the House about it.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged calm:

“They dont need to dig out issues… We will have a debate on the issues raised by the opposition as well and think about how we need to move ahead…”

‘Do We Want to Give the Government So Much Power?’

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla raised worst-case cybersecurity risks:

“I am shocked that the government of India is even contemplating and has removed notifications to make this app compulsory, ensure that it is in all new phones that are manufactured for India and the citizens of India cannot uninstall this app... Let's assume a hostile nation decides to create a cyber attack on India. All they have to do is compromise on this app… Even if the intentions are correct… The government or people running this app will have access to your private pictures and conversations... Do we want to give the government so much power in a democratic nation? This app is against Article 21, the right to life, liberty and privacy… We are not against the app… But don't make it compulsory, and don't say that we cannot uninstall the app. That is ridiculous...”

Citizens Caught in the Middle

While one side calls the app a lifesaver for stolen phones, the other calls it a backdoor surveillance system. At the heart of the fight lies a fundamental question:

Will digital safety now come at the cost of digital privacy?

Millions of Indian smartphone users may soon have to decide whether Sanchar Saathi stays on their phone — or gets deleted.