    Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

    Due to a deterioration in his health, Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday. According to reports, Yadav was receiving treatment there.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away at the age of 82. He had been hospitalised to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, for a few days before passing away.

    Due to a deterioration in his health, the veteran politician was admitted to the private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday. According to reports, Yadav was receiving treatment there.

    In a statement, the hospital on Thursday had said that the veteran leader was still critical and on life saving drugs. He was being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists.

    After Yadav was admitted on Sunday, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, prayed for his well being. Modi also spoke to Yadav's son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav and offered all necessary assistance.

    Yadav, 82, was the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three non-consecutive terms and also as the defence minister between 1996 and 1998.

    Yadav was married twice. His first wife, Malti Devi, was in a vegetative state from 1973 until her death in May 2003 following complications while giving birth to their only child, Akhilesh Yadav. 

    Akhilesh was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

    In the 1990s, Mulayam had a relationship with Sadhana Gupta while still married to Malti Devi. Gupta was not well known until February 2007, when the relationship was admitted in the Supreme Court. Sadhana Gupta has a son named Prateek Yadav from her first marriage.

    Prateek's wife Aparna Bisht Yadav joined the BJP in 2022. Sadhana Gupta died in July 2022 after a brief illness.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
