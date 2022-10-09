Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujaratis blessed me for two decades, did not look at my caste: PM Modi

    "You saw my work and blessed me with all your love and affection; you also blessed my friends. My drive and strength to work keep growing as your blessings increase." said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the people of the state had blessed him for the last two decades irrespective of his political and caste background. Addressing a gathering in Modhera in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, which is scheduled to go to polls in November-December, the Prime Minister said people's blessings gave him the strength to work for them and that these blessings have only grown.

    To note, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and is expected to go all out to retain power in the state. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state, said: "You did not look at my caste or my political life. You saw my work and blessed me with all your love and affection; you also blessed my friends. My drive and strength to work keep growing as your blessings increase."

    The Prime Minister said Gujarat had emerged as one of the prominent states in the country as the people of the state had reposed their trust in him for the last two decades.

    Bowing before 'crores of Gujaratis' for their patience, he said changes do not happen easily as one needs foresight for it. Modi, who was the state's chief minister between 2001 and 2014, hails from Vadnagar town, which is also located in the Mehsana district. 

    He said that schemes like Sujalam Sufalam had ensured that Mehsana, the north Gujarat district where agriculture once suffered due to lack of irrigation, witnessed a change. 

    Recalling how Gujarat used to be ranked last in the country in the agriculture sector, Prime Minister Modi said when he took over as chief minister, he paid attention to the sector as he believed that his village would progress if agriculture progressed and that his state would never lag behind if his village progresses.

    Stating that tourism and industry will lead to the region's development, PM Modi said that better infrastructure had attracted made it an automobile hub. He further said that Mehsana had become an energy centre for different industries.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
