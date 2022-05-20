Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months, Akhilesh Yadav says 'lies have moments'

Azam Khan was granted interim bail by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice S Gopanna. The orders arrived late Thursday night at the Sitapur jail, where Azam Khan was held.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of jail on Friday after being imprisoned for 27 months. Khan, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur (Sadar), was released after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 89th case filed against him.

While his family expressed happiness at his return, they were joined by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Chief Shivpal Yadav, who has been a consistent support to Khan, who is said to have been abandoned by his party leadership, and the particularly Shivpal's nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal and Khan's son Abdullah Azam, who had tweeted in anticipation of the leader's release, arrived at Sitapur Jail to receive him. However, Akhilesh Yadav and other prominent SP leaders were reportedly absent from the event. However, some local Samajwadi party leaders had arrived at the jail to greet him.

After Khan's release, Akhilesh Yadav, tweeted that lies have moments, not centuries. He hailed the lawmaker's release from the jail and stated that the Supreme Court had given new standards to justice after granting bail to Khan.

Following sources, Azam Khan will be heading straight to Rampur from Sitapur Jail.

Meanwhile, in response to the Supreme Court's grant of interim bail to Azam Khan, his wife, Tazeen Fatima, expressed gratitude to the Court and thanked all those who supported the family during their difficult time. Tazeen Fatima, on the other hand, avoided answering a question about Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On the other hand, Azam Khan's son, Abdullah Azam, tweeted, "Inshallah tomorrow (May 20), with the first ray of sun in the morning, my father will come out of jail like a new sun. The new dawn's rays will dispel the darkness of all oppression."

All eyes will now be on the relationship between Azam Khan and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, as there were rumours that Azam Khan was dissatisfied with the party leadership. People close to Khan also claimed that the SP leadership had abandoned Azam Khan to "rot in jail."

Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's estranged uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, Chief, had also stated that the Samajwadi Party was not doing much for the imprisoned SP MLA.

