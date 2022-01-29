UP Election 2022: SP MP Azam Khan’s son claims ‘even policemen deployed for my security can shoot me’

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, who has been given a ticket by the Samajwadi Party (SP) from Suar Assembly seat has claimed that he has no one with him and that even the police officials deployed for his security can shoot him.

“You (BJP leaders) have officers with you, police with you, two governments with you. I'm alone, I have no one with me. I don't even trust the policemen who are with me, they can shoot me...They are not deployed for my security but for my recce and inform about my whereabouts,” Abdullah Azam Khan told ANI.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan says that he has no one with him and that even the police officials deployed for his security can shoot him. pic.twitter.com/8heMltLvOQ — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 29, 2022

Abdullah Azam was released on bail from Sitapur jail on January 15, after serving almost 23 months of imprisonment.

Abdullah and his father were lodged in the Sitapur jail after they were shifted from Rampur jail in February last year. Abdullah has as many as 43 cases registered against him in Rampur.

The Election Commission of India declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.