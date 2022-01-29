UP Election 2022: 'If SP comes to power, RLD's Jayant bhai would be out', says Amit Shah

Shah said that if the Samajwadi Party formed the government this time, Azam Khan would be part of the Cabinet, and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary would be out.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election would only last till the counting of the votes.

While addressing the voters meeting in Muzaffarnagar, in farmer-dominant western UP, Shah said if Samajwadi Party forms government this time, Azam Khan would be part of the Cabinet and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary, will be out, whom the Home Minister referred to as 'bhai' (brother).

Shah said Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary held a press meet and confirmed that they are together. But for how long will their alliance last? If the Samajwadi Party forms government in the state, Azam Khan will return, and Jayant Bhai will be kept out. People should understand what will happen next after the tickets distribution.

Shah statements can be considered both advice and an invitation to the RLD President. Chaudhary denied the possibility of an alliance with the BJP and said the party never speaks on the real issues. He also criticised the Centre on the new farm law, which triggered year-long protests across India.

Shah also said the BJP-led state government eliminated the mafia raj out of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shah praised the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for its national security, healthcare, and agriculture, among other areas.

The BJP is attempting to gain back the voters' trust, especially of the Jats community in Uttar Pradesh. On January 26, Amit Shah met Jat leaders and said that Jayant Chaudhary had chosen the wrong path. The party claimed that its doors are always open for the RLD president.

Uttar Pradesh will hold elections in seven phases beginning February 10 for 403 assembly constituencies. The last round of voting will happen on March 7. On March 10, the votes will be counted, and the results will be declared.