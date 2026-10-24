Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar claims the 2027 seat-sharing formula is finalised, while Congress reports that formal committee discussions are just beginning to determine the alliance's strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party Claims Seat-Sharing Formula Finalised

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramashankar Rajbhar on Saturday said the party has finalised its seat-sharing formula and the details would be announced soon. He also said the SP would launch its manifesto on November 26. Rajbhar’s statement comes three days after Congress’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said a committee would be formed to discuss seat-sharing. The contrasting statements come as the Congress leader indicated that discussions on seat-sharing were to be taken up by a committee, while the SP MP maintained that the formula had already been finalised.

Congress Stance on Alliance Negotiations

Organizational Growth and Future Strategy

Earlier, Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said that seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA alliance for the 2027 state assembly elections have officially begun, maintaining that the Congress has staked a claim to specific constituencies based on public trust and organisational growth. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow here, Gautam pointed out that the alliance's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the INDIA bloc clinched 43 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, was a testament to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's influence and the party's revitalised organisational network.

"The Congress party is actively building its organisation on the ground, and it is growing significantly stronger. The results in the recent Lok Sabha election, where the INDIA bloc won 43 seats in UP, reflect the impact of Rahul Gandhi’s influence. Based on this, and on the strength of our organisation and the trust placed in our party, we have requested certain seats," Gautam told reporters.

Emphasising that discussions among alliance leadership are underway, he said, "Discussions have now begun, and as we stated earlier, the agreement will be honourable. We will present the details of that agreement once it is finalised. Certain matters are currently being discussed by the party leadership, and the outcome will be communicated in due time." (ANI)