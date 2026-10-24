Salman Khurshid dismisses questions regarding controversial posters at Jamia Millia Islamia and defends Rahul Gandhi's critique of India's foreign policy and diplomatic engagements.

Salman Khurshid Addresses Jamia Campus Controversy

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Reacting to reports of controversial posters and graffiti reading "Free Kashmir" and "Free Sharjeel Imam" appearing at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the media should question those responsible for putting them up rather than questioning him. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid brushed aside the queries and urged vigilance against such acts. "No, no, no. Ask the person who puts up the posters. I haven't put up any posters, yet you are asking me. Ask whoever puts them up. You should stay alert, and if someone puts up such posters, ask them why they are doing so," Khurshid said.

His remarks came following reports that several posters and wall graffiti carrying contentious slogans—including "Free Kashmir," "Free Sharjeel Imam," "Free Palestine," and "RSS Go Back"—were spotted on the walls of the central university in the national capital. The incident reportedly surfaced amid ongoing demonstrations by student groups on campus demanding the conduct of student union elections.

Reflections on Foreign Policy and Diplomacy

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid backed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India's foreign policy, saying diplomatic matters should be taken seriously and asserting that India cannot become a "subservient follower" of any country, regardless of its power or India's needs. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said Rahul Gandhi had raised significant questions about the importance of diplomatic symbolism, India's engagement with other countries, and the need to safeguard the country's dignity and self-respect. He also questioned the outcomes of the government's foreign policy, citing the absence of a trade deal, concerns over H-1B visas, and the deportation of Indians in handcuffs. "Matters of foreign policy are serious. They should not be treated like a college debate competition," Khurshid said, adding that Rahul Gandhi's remarks deserved to be understood in their proper context rather than dismissed through counter-questions.

Symbolism in Diplomatic Engagement

Explaining the significance of a country's capital in diplomatic engagements, Khurshid said the capital represents the broader political and institutional system of a nation. "If you truly take a nation seriously, you must recognise that its capital serves as a symbol of its entire system," he said, adding that while visitors could have different interests and destinations within a country, they would eventually seek engagement with its political centre to understand the broader context.

Using the example of visiting Jamnagar or Mumbai while bypassing Delhi, Khurshid said such an approach could create the impression that the country's capital and national system were not being accorded the seriousness they deserved. "It appears that engagement is being driven solely by specific, narrow interests. Rahul Gandhi ji has raised this point after giving it very serious thought," he said. Khurshid urged people to understand the intention behind Rahul Gandhi's remarks and address the concerns raised rather than diverting the discussion through counter-questions.

Clarifying Courtesy Visits

On the reference to diplomatic visits and the Prime Minister's travel, Khurshid said courtesy visits should not be confused with formal diplomatic engagements or summits. Referring to his own visit to meet the Prime Minister during a transit stop on the way to Ajmer, he said the visit was a gesture of courtesy and was not linked to any specific meeting scheduled in advance. "I had to go; I didn't go because we had some specific meeting scheduled. He was passing through, on his way to Ajmer, so, as a matter of courtesy and to maintain good relations," Khurshid said. He added that the consensus had been to meet the Prime Minister, share a meal and see him off as a gesture of courtesy. (ANI)

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