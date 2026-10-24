YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has slammed CM N Chandrababu Naidu for avoiding accountability regarding election irregularities and violence, urging an independent probe into alleged malpractice during the recent local body polls.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Targets CM Naidu Over Election Issues

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy criticised Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making personal attacks against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of answering serious questions about violence and irregularities in local body elections. Speaking at the YSRCP central office, he said false propaganda cannot hide the truth.

Allegations of Irregularities and Democratic Concerns

Sajjala questioned why YSRCP candidates were prevented from filing nominations, why nomination papers were allegedly torn inside government offices, and why valid nominations were rejected despite acknowledgement receipts. He demanded the release of CCTV footage and an independent investigation into these incidents. He condemned the house arrests of YSRCP leaders, police restrictions and the installation of barbed-wire barricades even after Supreme Court directions. He also demanded an investigation into allegations that TDP supporters filed fake nominations in YSRCP's name.

Demands for Accountability and SEC Intervention

Sajjala said the State Election Commission must independently examine CCTV footage, nomination receipts, rejection records and police actions instead of blindly accepting official reports. He warned that the SEC would be responsible for failures to implement Supreme Court directions. He accused Naidu of diverting public attention from his government's failures by dragging Jagan's family, properties and personal life into political debates. He also criticised the spread of fabricated stories through sympathetic media outlets.

Sajjala challenged Naidu to explain his government's performance, fulfilment of election promises and alleged electoral irregularities instead of resorting to character assassination. He said democracy cannot survive when opposition candidates are prevented from contesting elections. (ANI)