Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: New CCTV shows suspected attacker climbing stairs with face covered (WATCH)

A new video has surfaced in the investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra locality. The CCTV footage, time-stamped 1:37 am, shows the assailant cautiously making his way up the stairs of the 12-story building where Khan lives.

The intruder, whose face is covered, is seen carrying a bag and advancing stealthily to avoid detection by the building's residents. This new footage provides a crucial lead in the investigation, which has been ongoing since the incident occurred yesterday.

Previous footage from the building's sixth floor had shown the attacker fleeing the scene, but he had not been seen thereafter. It is believed that he may have used the fire shaft to escape, having entered the building through the same route.

Interestingly, the attacker was not captured on CCTV cameras in the lobby area, suggesting that he had not used the main gate to enter or exit the building. Instead, sources indicate that he may have scaled the wall of an adjacent building to gain access to the 'Satguru Sharan' compound, where Khan's home is located.

Mumbai police detained a suspect on Friday morning in connection with the attack and this unidentified man was taken into custody and brought to the Bandra police station for questioning.

According to officials, the suspect was apprehended after police interrogated several individuals who matched the description of the attacker.

The attack on Khan occurred early Thursday morning at his upscale residence in Bandra. The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times, including in the neck, and rushed to Lilavati Hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine. Fortunately, Khan underwent emergency surgery and is now out of danger.

The actor's residence spans four floors in the building and the police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack and verifying the suspect's identity.

