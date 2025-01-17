Flyer criticizes IndiGo for "rude behaviour" after flight delay, airline responds after viral video (WATCH)

IndiGo Airlines faces backlash after a passenger shared his ordeal of a 5-hour flight delay, rude crew, and inadequate compensation, prompting the airline to apologize and promise improvement.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 1:19 PM IST

New Delhi: A recent flight delay incident involving IndiGo Airlines has sparked outrage, with a passenger taking to social media to express his disappointment and frustration. Ritham Bhattacharjee, a Kolkata-based passenger, shared a detailed account of his ordeal on LinkedIn, including a video of an onboard argument with the crew.

On January 6th, Bhattacharjee's flight from Chennai to Kolkata (CCU-MAA) was delayed by five hours due to adverse weather conditions. However, what added to the passengers' woes was the airline's handling of the situation. Bhattacharjee alleged that the cabin crew was unhelpful and rude, and the compensation offered was woefully inadequate - a packet of chips and a single cookie.

Bhattacharjee specifically named two customer attendants, Eram and team, who he claimed were extremely uncooperative and rude during the return flight. He expressed his disappointment and urged IndiGo to improve its customer service, stating that the airline's focus on being a low-cost carrier seemed to have come at the expense of customer satisfaction.

“It seems that IndiGo's focus on being a low-cost airline has come at the expense of customer satisfaction. I request that you take immediate action to address these issues and provide better training to your staff. I hope that in the future, Indigo will prioritise customer experience and provide services that meet the expectations of its loyal customers,” he said.

IndiGo responded to Bhattacharjee's post with an apology, acknowledging that the experience was not up to their standards.

“This is not the kind of experience we'd like our customers to have. Please allow us some time to connect with you,” the statement reads.

The airline explained that the delay was caused by adverse weather conditions and that notifications were sent to registered contact numbers. They also claimed that refreshments were provided, and water was served multiple times during the wait.

