Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Cops surprised as actor's residence has no surveillance cameras, probe insider role

Mumbai Police are exploring the possibility of an insider's involvement in the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The Crime Branch is reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a building sweep, while forensic teams continue their investigations.

Mumbai Police are reportedly considering the possibility of an insider being involved in the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The Crime Branch, which is currently at the actor's home, has been reviewing CCTV footage and conducting a sweep of the building, while forensic teams continue their investigations. Police revealed that the quadruplex lacked surveillance cameras both inside and outside, making it difficult to track the intruder's movements.

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan

The report indicates that while the Khan family claims the incident was an attempted robbery, the police are investigating all possible angles, particularly the mystery surrounding the attacker's identity. A key question being examined is whether the assailant "knew someone who let him in," given that the building is a secure, gated community with surveillance cameras recording all movement.

The report also mentions that the police found no signs of forced entry into the house, further raising suspicions about whether the attacker was someone known to the family or if he had prior access to the home. CCTV footage revealed the suspected attacker quickly running down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building.

According to police officers, the attacker is believed to have entered the property through a duct, and there were no CCTV cameras in that area. They expressed surprise at the lack of security measures at the residence. A police team, accompanied by forensic experts and fingerprint specialists, visited the Khan household to investigate the sequence of events.

"There were no personal guards stationed at the entrance or inside the flat to monitor visitors or respond to any emergency. The building society too lacked a register logbook to track individuals entering and exiting the premises," said a police officer.

A senior investigating officer remarked, "It is truly surprising that such a high-profile couple lacks security measures. This incident should serve as a wake-up call, not only for them but also for others in similar positions."

A statement confirmed that Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh, were unharmed during the incident. Both the Bandra Police and Mumbai Crime Branch are conducting parallel investigations, with forensic teams gathering evidence from the scene. Authorities are also looking into any recent disputes or threats that could have served as a motive for the attack.

Saif Ali Khan was reportedly stabbed multiple times during the attack, which took place in the early hours of Thursday (Jan 16). The actor suffered injuries that were later considered 'non-life-threatening'. He underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is currently recovering.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on

Latest Videos