Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. On Thursday, the association issued an open letter signed by its president, Ashoke Pandit, describing the incident as “inhuman.” The directors’ body also raised concerns over the security lapse at the actor’s residence and extended their wishes for his speedy recovery.

In the letter, the association expressed deep sadness over the attack, which occurred at Khan’s Bandra (West) residence. They noted that it was shocking how the attacker managed to access the 12th floor of the building, waited for the opportunity, and carried out the attack, injuring Khan’s hand, neck, and spine. The association questioned the security arrangements at the building, describing them as inadequate.

The letter further acknowledged the critical role of the medical team at Lilavati Hospital in saving Khan’s life. The timely intervention of surgeons and doctors ensured his condition was stabilized, and he is now reported to be out of danger. The association strongly condemned the attack, calling it a deadly assault, and expressed their prayers for Khan’s swift recovery.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, when Saif Ali Khan heard noises from one of the rooms in his residence, where a female employee was reportedly being attacked. Upon intervening, Khan got into a confrontation with the intruder, who stabbed him multiple times. Both Khan and the employee sustained injuries, and the actor was rushed to the hospital after the attacker inflicted six stab wounds. Khan’s condition is now stable, according to reports.

The Mumbai Police have intensified efforts to locate the suspect, forming multiple teams to ensure a swift resolution. CCTV footage revealing the attacker’s identity has been recovered, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s wife, issued a statement requesting privacy for the family as they navigate this traumatic experience. She described the situation as extremely challenging and urged the media to avoid speculation and relentless coverage. Kapoor expressed concerns about their safety and requested the media to respect their boundaries during this sensitive time.

