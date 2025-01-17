Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence on January 16, sustaining injuries to his hand, neck, and spine. The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association condemned the attack, raising concerns over security lapses. Khan is now out of danger

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. On Thursday, the association issued an open letter signed by its president, Ashoke Pandit, describing the incident as “inhuman.” The directors’ body also raised concerns over the security lapse at the actor’s residence and extended their wishes for his speedy recovery.

In the letter, the association expressed deep sadness over the attack, which occurred at Khan’s Bandra (West) residence. They noted that it was shocking how the attacker managed to access the 12th floor of the building, waited for the opportunity, and carried out the attack, injuring Khan’s hand, neck, and spine. The association questioned the security arrangements at the building, describing them as inadequate.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 5 Bollywood celebs who were attacked

The letter further acknowledged the critical role of the medical team at Lilavati Hospital in saving Khan’s life. The timely intervention of surgeons and doctors ensured his condition was stabilized, and he is now reported to be out of danger. The association strongly condemned the attack, calling it a deadly assault, and expressed their prayers for Khan’s swift recovery.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16, when Saif Ali Khan heard noises from one of the rooms in his residence, where a female employee was reportedly being attacked. Upon intervening, Khan got into a confrontation with the intruder, who stabbed him multiple times. Both Khan and the employee sustained injuries, and the actor was rushed to the hospital after the attacker inflicted six stab wounds. Khan’s condition is now stable, according to reports.

The Mumbai Police have intensified efforts to locate the suspect, forming multiple teams to ensure a swift resolution. CCTV footage revealing the attacker’s identity has been recovered, and further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s wife, issued a statement requesting privacy for the family as they navigate this traumatic experience. She described the situation as extremely challenging and urged the media to avoid speculation and relentless coverage. Kapoor expressed concerns about their safety and requested the media to respect their boundaries during this sensitive time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to be banned in Punjab? Gurudwara committee accused movie of spreading hate; Read ATG

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to be banned in Punjab? Gurudwara committee accused movie of spreading hate; Read

Shraddha Kapoor shares cute photos with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Moody; twins in matching outfits PHOTOS ATG

Shraddha Kapoor shares cute photos with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Moody; twins in matching outfits | PHOTOS

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan anr

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH) snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspected attacker caught on CCTV escaping from staircase; 1st image goes viral vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspected attacker caught on CCTV escaping from staircase; 1st image goes viral

Recent Stories

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

India's economy to see 6 point 7 percent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank anr

India's economy to see 6.7 per cent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Mannat to Jalsa: 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes ATG

'Mannat' to 'Jalsa': 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes

Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology vkp

Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon