India enhances maritime security through the Sagar Suraksha 2026 seminar in Kolkata and the pan-India Sea Vigil-26 coastal defence exercise, focusing on stakeholder coordination and evaluating defense preparedness across the country's coastline.

Sagar Suraksha Seminar and Sea Vigil 26 Enhance Coastal Security

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard, in association with the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will organise a two-day national-level Coastal Security Seminar, ‘Sagar Suraksha 2026’, in Kolkata from November 16 to 17. The seminar will be held on the theme, ‘Comprehensive Approach to Coastal Security: Strengthening Stakeholder Participation and Community Engagement’. Bishal Lama, Minister of State for Home and Hill Affairs, will inaugurate the event.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is conducting the fifth edition of the pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-26' across the country's coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone from November 11 to 19, with a focus on evaluating coastal security preparedness, identifying gaps in the existing defence mechanism and strengthening coordination among various maritime stakeholders. The biennial exercise, led by the Indian Navy, is being conducted in two phases. The first phase, the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE), is underway from November 11 to 17, followed by the Sea Phase on November 18 and 19.

Speaking to ANI about the exercise, Capt James John, Officiating Chief Staff Officer, Goa Naval Area, said the first phase involves an evaluation of coastal defence preparedness through audit teams comprising personnel from the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Fisheries and Customs. He said two audit teams would cover North and South Goa, visiting various coastal security installations, including Vessel and Ship Visiting Points (VSVPs), coastal police stations, fish landing centres and fish landing stations, to assess their preparedness. The exercise is being facilitated by the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, along with other Central and state agencies. Conceptualised in 2018, Exercise Sea Vigil was instituted to validate measures taken to strengthen India's maritime security following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Sea Vigil also serves as a build-up to the Indian Navy's biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX). Together, the two exercises address the spectrum of maritime security challenges, ranging from coastal defence to operations on the high seas. The national-level exercise is aimed at providing an assessment of India's preparedness in maritime security and coastal defence while further strengthening the country's maritime and national security. (ANI)