Shiromani Akali Dal has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance, a move welcomed by PM Modi. Both parties aim to revive their historic partnership to ensure pro-people governance and progress in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

SAD Rejoins NDA Alliance Marking Restart of Partnership for Punjab

Chandigarh [India], November 24 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the party's return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) marked the "restart" of a partnership that had taken Punjab "to new heights."

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome of the tie-up on X, Badal emphasised that his father and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee vision of bringing people together through "love and mutual respect" was the foundation of this allaince. "The NDA symbolises peace, national unity and communal harmony. I am touched by the words of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji about our alliance. Sardar Parkash Singh Badal ji and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji shared a vision of bringing people across the country together through love and mutual respect. That was and remains the very foundation of this alliance. There could be no better day to re-dedicate ourselves to that vision than today, the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Patshah," he said.

He said that SAD-BJP governments have always ensured "peace and communal harmony and taken Punjab to new heights", adding that both parties "restart that story" today. This comes after PM Modi welcomed the Akali Dal rejoining the NDA on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. "Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," PM Modi said.

He described the BJP-SAD partnership as a natural alliance and said it would work towards ensuring pro-people governance and taking Punjab to new heights of progress. "Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress," he said. Recalling the history of the alliance, PM Modi said it had been nurtured by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani and former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Badal. "Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time," he said.

Expressing confidence in the renewed partnership, the Prime Minister said the alliance would emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab. "I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress and AAP have sharply criticised the move. Meanwhile, CPI General Secretary D. Raja dismissed the alliance's prospects. "They have allied for the Assembly elections. They cannot win the elections in Punjab. Democratic parties and Left parties will contest the elections together... We will ensure the BJP's defeat in this," he said.

The BJP and SAD have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out as the Centre passed the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. (ANI)