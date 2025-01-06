Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday pledged to eradicate Naxals from India by March 2026, emphasizing that the sacrifices of those killed by the extremists in Chhattisgarh would not be forgotten.

Shah made these remarks following the death of eight jawans from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver, who were killed when Naxals detonated a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) targeting their vehicle in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of DRG soldiers in an IED blast in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh). I express my deepest condolences to the families of the brave soldiers. It is impossible to express this grief in words, but I assure you that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. We will end Naxalism in India by March 2026," he said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.

This was the deadliest attack by Maoists on security forces in Chhattisgarh in the past two years and the first such assault in 2025.

Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) near Ambeli village, under the Kutru police station area, around 2:15 pm on Monday, as District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel from Dantewada district were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed that all eight DRG jawans and the civilian driver were killed instantly in the blast.

The DRG is a special unit of the state police, consisting mainly of local tribal recruits and former Naxalites. Following the attack, reinforcements were sent to the area, and efforts were underway to evacuate the bodies. A search operation has also been launched by security forces in the vicinity.

The deceased personnel had been part of a joint security team that had conducted a three-day anti-Naxalite operation on the borders of Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Bijapur districts. During this operation, five Naxalites were killed, and one DRG head constable lost his life. As the team was returning to their base, the attack took place in the Kutru area.

The blast left a massive crater, more than 10 feet deep, on the concrete road. Visuals from the scene showed the vehicle obliterated, with dismembered bodies placed on plastic sheets. Part of the vehicle was also found hanging from a nearby tree.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the attack, attributing it to the frustration of Naxalites who are struggling against the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the Bastar region. He assured that the sacrifice of the jawans would not be in vain.

"The news of the martyrdom of 8 jawans and a driver in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Kutru of Bijapur district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the families of the martyrs. I pray to God to rest the souls of the martyred soldiers in peace and provide strength to the bereaved families," Sai said in a statement.

"Naxalites are frustrated with the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Bastar and have committed such cowardly act out of frustration. The martyrdom of the soldiers will not go in vain. Our fight to end the menace will continue strongly," he added.

The Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, which includes seven districts such as Dantewada, has witnessed numerous attacks on security forces, many involving the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In the most recent significant assault, on April 26, 2023, Naxals targeted a convoy of security personnel in neighbouring Dantewada district. The attack resulted in the deaths of ten police officers and a civilian driver when their vehicle was blown up by an IED.

