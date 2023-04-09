Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Pilot revolts again, announces hunger strike against Gehlot's inaction in cases on Vasundhara Raje

    In a fresh attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday called for a one-day hunger strike against the government's inaction on the previous BJP government's corruption on Tuesday.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in serious difficulty in the state after Congress MLA and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot alleged him for not taking action against the "Vasundhara scam".  During a press conference, Sachin Pilot announced that he will do a one-day hunger strike against the inaction of the present government in the state on the previous BJP government's corruption on Tuesday. 

    On Sunday, Sachin Pilot stated that he does not want the public to believe that the current administration is unable to keep its commitments. Speaking to the media, Sachin Pilot said, "I will go on a one-day hunger strike on April 11 to demonstrate my commitment to having the state take action against corruption and prevent the public from believing that we are not working or that we have not kept any of our promises." 

    The former Rajasthan Deputy CM said that he will go on a one-day fast on April 11 on the anniversary of Jyotiba Phule so as to “ensure that investigation is done on issues of corruption”.

    "Elections are approaching, and we must demonstrate to the public that there is no difference between our pledges and our actions, I wrote to CM Ashok Gehlot. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet...In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor misusing the investigating agencies...Our workers and public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises," said Pilot at the press conference.

