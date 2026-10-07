PM Modi stated that his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' philosophy has ended vote-bank politics. He highlighted his government's "saturation" model to ensure 100% coverage of schemes and noted 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that his government’s core philosophy, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, has eliminated vote-bank politics in favour of universal development. Speaking at the 'Seva Jyoti' event, the Prime Minister emphasised that public welfare measures must cover every section of society without bias. He noted that every problem which arises in the country affects every community, so the solutions must also be meant for everyone.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is Foundation of Good Governance

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas has been the foundation of good governance for me. Our country has faced a major tragedy: society was divided along vote-bank lines for the sake of politics. If water does not reach the fields, who suffers? Are farmers of only one caste affected by this? If there is no electricity, does darkness prevail in the homes of only one community? The answer to all these questions is 'no'. If the problem affects everyone, the solution must also be for everyone," he said.

Shift Towards 'Saturation' Model for 100% Coverage

Reflecting on completing 25 continuous years as head of government, PM Modi highlighted his administration's shift toward a model of "saturation," ensuring 100 per cent coverage of public schemes so that no eligible beneficiary is left out or denied their rightful access. "That is why we linked good governance to 'saturation'. Saturation means ensuring every beneficiary is included. No eligible person should be left out, no rightful beneficiary should be left behind, and no one should be able to usurp another's rights," he said.

India's Transformation and Poverty Reduction

Pointing to India's developmental milestones over the last decade, PM Modi noted the unprecedented reduction in poverty as proof of the country's transformation. "What seemed unimaginable once has become possible. Who would have thought that 25 crore people could rise out of poverty within a decade? Yet India made it happen. That is why I believe in the strength and potential of 140 crore Indians. After 25 years of experience, I can say with confidence: we are witnessing India’s transformation right before our eyes," he said.

A Journey of Service, Not Self-Praise

Earlier, PM Modi stated that while many view his tenure as a landmark achievement, he does not see it as an occasion for self-praise. "As the head of the government, people regard this 25-year continuous journey as an achievement. But, for me, this is not a matter of personal glorification, nor is it the occasion for it," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)