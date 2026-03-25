Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the UDF's campaign for the 2026 Kerala elections in Kozhikode, calling for a change in governance. He slammed the LDF's 10-year rule, highlighting the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday gave the clarion call for the United Democratic Front's (UDF) campaign for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, saying that the people demand a change in governance. Kharge also criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the handling of the Sabarimala gold theft case.

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'LDF has not even spared God'

Addressing a public rally in Kozhikode, Kharge targeted the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the Sabrimala gold theft case, saying that the Left has "not even spared God." Launching the Congress' state campaign, he said, "Today we launch the campaign of UDF with one mission to restore Keralam to the people it belongs to. Keralam is speaking in one voice, we want change, we want UDF. LDF's 10-year record of failure. The LDF has had two full terms. 10 years to transform Kerala. What have they done and what have they shown? What is the progress? Nothing."

"The LDF government did not even spare God. They stole gold from the Sabarimala temple. What can one expect from such a government and such a party? This government has completely failed to arrest people, and the CM is not caring that the Sabarimala gold has been stolen. They should be punished. Instead of punishing, he is giving them a chance to come out of jail," the Congress leader added.

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. Accused and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President A Padmakumar has received bail in both door frame and idol cases.

"Instead of more milk booths, he has increased the number of wine shops. Keralam's debt is approaching Rs 6 lakh crore. There is a burden of almost Rs 1.7 lakhs on every single Malayali," Kharge alleged.

'Secret understanding between CPI(M) and BJP'

He also alleged a "secret understanding" between the CPI(M) and the BJP, calling it the "Communist-Janta Party. He accused the BJP of fielding "weak candidates" to assist the LDF in polls.

"People here say that there is a secret understanding between CPI(M) and BJP in Keralam and it has a name: Communist-Janta Party (CJP). Look at what NDA is doing here in Keralam, where they know they cannot win. BJP is fielding weak candidates specifically to help LDF. They are not trying to win; they are trying to help LDF win. Every vote for the BJP is a vote gifted to the LDF. The people of Keralam understand this clearly. The only genuine vote for change is a vote for UDF," he added.

UDF's poll promises

Further, the Congress chief promised free bus travel for women and an increase in welfare pension to Rs 3,000. On Congress'promises, he announced, "Free KSRTC bus travel for women and Rs 1000 a month as financial support for college-going girls, increasing Welfare Pension to Rs 3000, Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme with coverage of Rs. 25 Lakh per family, interest-free loans of up to five lakh for the youth and establishing a Special Department for senior citizens."

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

The polling for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. The Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade.