Russian woman charges Rs 100 per selfie to tackle persistent requests from Indians (WATCH)

In a viral Instagram video, Russian traveler Angelina turned the tables on Indians requesting selfies with her by charging Rs 100 per photo. The video showcases her creative solution to the constant requests.

Angelina's video begins with her mimicking the persistent requests she received from locals: "Mam, please, one photo? One photo?" She then reveals a sign that reads, "1 selfie Rs 100," leaving some men amused and willing to pay for the privilege of taking a photo with her.

As she poses with her new "clients," Angelina continues to hold the sign, explaining her new "policy" with a calm smile. The video ends with her proudly displaying the money she earned.

Angelina's caption reads, "Now we're all happy. Indians get their photo with a foreigner, and foreigners aren't tired because they're paid for the selfie. How's this solution?" The post has garnered a flurry of comments, with many praising her ingenuity and humor.

Viewers have praised Angelina's unorthodox approach, with comments such as, "She knows Indians more than Indians," "India is the place for foreigners to make money," and "You've hacked the system." The video has become a lighthearted take on the common phenomenon of foreigners being asked for selfies in India.

