Bengaluru: A 26-year-old Russian citizen has taken to Reddit to seek assistance after claiming he has been stranded in India for months without valid travel documents, money, or accommodation. The man, who says he is originally from Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov region, near the Ukraine border, wrote that he came to India at the beginning of the war in 2022 on a student visa to study yoga and Vedic culture. He alleged that his visa extension lapsed due to financial constraints, leaving him without valid legal status in the country. According to his account, matters worsened after he lost his passport and other documents in a robbery. “I came to Delhi months and MONTHS ago to get help from my embassy, but they are not very much helpful,” he wrote. The Russian Embassy, he said, has issued him temporary travel papers but has not offered financial support or accommodation.

The Reddit user further stated that he is unable to obtain an exit permit from India’s Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which is required to leave the country. One of the hurdles, he explained, is the inability to provide proof of residence, a mandatory requirement for the permit. Without a passport, he says, landlords, hotels, and hostels have refused to accommodate him. In his post, he described periods of sleeping at New Delhi Railway Station, where he alleged he was assaulted by a staff member, and more recently at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s waiting area. “I have no money, and only survive here cause that guy from Meghalaya [a friend] sends me something for water and some food. Right now, I have Rs 2 in the pocket,” he wrote. He also claimed attempts to seek shelter at religious institutions and NGOs were unsuccessful, as most required identification documents. The lack of family support, he added, has further complicated his situation.

The Russian national appealed for temporary housing or any form of assistance to help him secure the necessary paperwork and exit permit. “I need help to finalise my document and get back to my country. Any help appreciated, however insignificant,” the post concluded. Neither the Russian Embassy in New Delhi nor Indian immigration authorities have publicly responded to the claims made in the Reddit post.

Reddit Users Offer Suggestions

Responding to the post, several Reddit users offered practical suggestions to help the stranded Russian national. One urged him to tag India’s External Affairs Minister on X, attaching photos of his condition and scanned documents, so that the case could gain visibility and potentially prompt government intervention. Others asked whether he had digital copies of his lost passport and visa, which might serve as temporary identification until formal papers could be arranged.

Some community members went further, suggesting immediate steps such as contacting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for shelter, preparing a detailed PDF case report with timelines, and even considering crowdfunding to raise money for a flight. One user said they were willing to donate directly to a gurudwara or cover his cab fare, while another pointed out that if the man chose not to return to Russia, he could seek asylum through the UNHCR.