Russian Army marches on 'Made in Bihar' boots: 1.5 million pairs worth Rs 100 crore exported in 2023 (WATCH)

As the Russian Army advances in Ukraine, their soldiers march in ‘Made in Bihar’ boots, crafted in Hajipur. Known for its agricultural prowess, Hajipur is now carving out a niche in manufacturing safety shoes for the internationally recognized Russian Army.

Competence Exports, a private limited company based in Hajipur, produces safety shoes for Russian firms and designer footwear for European markets.

“We started the Hajipur facility in 2018, and the main interest is to generate local employment. At Hajipur, we make safety shoes that are meant to be exported to Russia. Total exports are for Russia, and we are also slowly working on Europe and will launch in the domestic market soon," General Manager Shib Kumar Roy told ANI in an interview.

Roy explained the stringent requirements for the safety shoes needed by the Russian Army. "Their requirements include that the shoes should be lightweight, slip-resistant, have special features in the sole, and withstand extreme weather conditions like -40 degrees Celsius. We manufacture the safety shoes, considering these conditions," he highlighted.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, making Competence Exports one of the largest exporters to Russia. The company exported 1.5 million pairs last year, valued at Rs 100 crore, and aims to increase this by 50% next year.

“The ambition of the company’s MD, Danesh Prasad, is to make a world-class factory in Bihar and contribute to state employment. We are trying our best to give maximum employment to employees, of which 70 percent are women out of 300 employees," Roy said.

General Manager Roy highlighted the Bihar Government's promotion and support of local industries but emphasized the need for better infrastructure, such as improved roads and communication systems, to facilitate easier interactions with Russian buyers.

“We also want ready-skilled manpower, and for that, a training institute should be set up so that we get skill-ready manpower, otherwise, we have to train the workers before inducting them,” he added.

Beyond safety shoes, the Hajipur facility also exports luxury designer shoes to European markets, including Italy, France, Spain, and the UK.

Mazhar Pallumiah, head of fashion development and marketing for the company, further stated, "Our aim is to develop high-end shoes for international brands. We recently started negotiations with a Belgian company as well."

Pallumiah noted that initial reservations from foreign companies were dispelled once they received samples. He mentioned that several companies are expected to visit the factory next month.

“Starting the fashion industry is a challenge in Bihar and in Hajipur, but with the vision of promoters and Government support, we are confident to continue on this line,” he noted.

