'Red' alert in Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut; train advisory issued amid heavy rains (WATCH)

On Tuesday morning, the relentless rain continued, adding to the woes of Mumbai's residents. The downpour caused severe waterlogging, making streets impassable and creating traffic chaos.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, had come to a halt by heavy rains on Monday (July 8), with no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Tuesday (July 9). The incessant downpour disrupted life across the city, affecting suburban train services, flight operations, and daily activities.

In response to the IMD's alert, officials announced the closure of schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg for Tuesday. This decision affects primary and secondary schools, as well as junior and senior colleges, to ensure the safety of students.

Indian Army vehicle targeted in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua; gunbattle underway

#MumbaiRain #MumbaiWeather #MumbaiRains #mumbaikar



Mumbai Rains - YOU CANT DEFEAT ME



Mumbaikars - I know , but it can

* Points towards - SPIRIT OF MUMBAI * pic.twitter.com/1clUZhCMy5 — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) July 9, 2024

On Tuesday morning, the relentless rain continued, adding to the woes of Mumbai's residents. The downpour caused severe waterlogging, making streets impassable and creating traffic chaos. An elderly woman tragically died due to burn injuries from a short-circuit, highlighting the dangerous conditions.

The IMD's red alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has placed all disaster management teams on high alert. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani urged citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

"The BMC has put all its disaster management teams on high alert. Citizens are advised not to panic and can contact the BMC's disaster management cell on 1916 for any assistance," the BMC said.

The IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai until July 12. The forecast also includes heavy to moderate rainfall in several districts, including Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

The Thane Zilla Parishad, overseeing rural areas, also declared a holiday for Tuesday. Schools and colleges in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts remain closed due to the heavy rainfall warning.

The Mumbai division of the Central Railways advised passengers to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. "In view of tomorrow's forecast for heavy rains in Mumbai & Thane Districts, passengers are requested to refrain from traveling unless unavoidable," the division said.

Mumbai rains: Deluge brings city to standstill, over 300mm rainfall in six hours causes havoc (WATCH)

Harbour line services of Central Railway, which had resumed earlier, were suspended again on Monday night due to waterlogging on the tracks.

Latest Videos