A stone crusher of Megha Engineers, linked to the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project, was seized in Rudraprayag for illegal operations. The crusher's validity had expired, and the company also owes Rs 4.5 crore in mining revenue.

The Mining Department has taken major action against a mobile stone crusher operated by Megha Engineers Private Limited, a company associated with the under-construction Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project in Rudraprayag. During an inspection conducted by the Department of Geology and Mining, officials found that the operational validity of the company's stone crusher, located along the Badrinath Highway, had expired in January 2026. Despite the expiry of its authorisation, the crusher was reportedly continuing operations.

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Illegal Operation Confirmed

Speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag Mining Department Deputy Director Birendra Kumar Singh said, "Our team conducted an investigation of the stone crusher...The investigation revealed that the validity of this crusher was until January 2023. Even after the expiry of the period, the crusher is being operated by them. Deeming it illegal, it was seized on the spot."

Following the inspection, departmental officials immediately sealed the stone crusher.

Company Faces Rs 4.5 Crore Dues

According to officials, the company also has outstanding mining revenue dues of approximately Rs 4.5 crore.

"In addition to this, there is an outstanding mining revenue of about four and a half crores on the company, regarding which correspondence has also been done despite this, no response has been given by the company. Now, further action regarding the reopening of the crusher will be taken only after the amount is deposited by them," he said.

The department stated that further action regarding the operation of the crusher will be considered only after the pending dues are cleared and all statutory procedures are completed.

The move is being viewed as a significant enforcement action against violations of mining regulations in the region. (ANI)