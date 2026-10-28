RSS will host the Rashtra Vandanam event in Delhi on November 29, featuring an address by Mohan Bhagwat. The program includes a new drug-free campaign, tree planting initiatives, and a gathering of diverse civil society representatives.

RSS to Host Rashtra Vandanam Event

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise a mega outreach event in Delhi on November 29 named 'Rashtra Vandanam'. The event will be held at 'Samrasta Sthal' in Sector 23, Rohini, sources said. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering, organisers said.

According to the sources, retired bureaucrats, sportspersons, people from Seva Bastis, social workers and prominent members of civil society have been invited for the programme. A unique QR Code will be generated for every guest, and entry will be through these QR codes.

Event Preparations and Initiatives

Sources informed that the preparations for the event will begin on November 24. Around 5,000 swayamsevaks have been deployed to manage the arrangements. The Sangh's traditional band, 'Jai Ghosh', will also be played during the programme, with around 2,000 swayamsevaks participating in it in 'Gan Vesh'.

As part of the initiative, the Sangh has set a target of planting 50,000 trees, of which about 30,000 have already been planted. A 'Drug Free' campaign will also be launched during the event with a pledge to create awareness against drug abuse.

All India Executive Board Meeting

Meanwhile, RSS will hold its All India Executive Board meeting in Indore from November 2 to 4, with senior functionaries of the organisation expected to participate. Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs and other senior functionaries will attend the three-day meeting. Sanghchalaks, Karyavahaks and Pracharaks from all 46 Prants and 11 regions of the organisation will also participate.

A key agenda of the meeting will be to review the activities and programmes being organised across the country as part of the RSS’s centenary year celebrations.

Agenda for National and International Issues

In addition to reviewing the centenary-year initiatives, the meeting is expected to deliberate extensively on several important contemporary national and international issues. These include ongoing protests in the country, content disseminated through new media platforms, the growing challenge of drug abuse, interference by external forces and the evolving global geopolitical landscape.

The discussions are expected to focus on assessing current developments, reviewing organisational initiatives and deliberating on issues of national and social importance. The All India Executive Board meeting is a significant annual organisational gathering of the RSS, bringing together senior functionaries and representatives from across the country to review ongoing activities and discuss key issues concerning the organisation and society. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)