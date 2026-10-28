The RSS is set to undergo a major organizational restructuring, reducing regions and creating state units to decentralize functioning and improve grassroots coordination, with discussions scheduled for the upcoming ABKM meeting in Indore.

RSS Plans Major Structural Overhaul

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to undertake significant changes to its organisational structure following its Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, with a proposed restructuring aimed at decentralising its functioning and strengthening coordination at different levels.

Key Proposed Organisational Changes

According to the sources, under the proposed changes, the number of regions will be reduced from the existing 11 to 9, while the current 46 provincial units will be reorganised into approximately 90 divisions (Sambhag). The Sangh is also set to introduce state-level organisational units for the first time. Under the proposed framework, the state units will comprise only the state Pracharak and state Karyavah. There will be no state Sanghchalak under this arrangement. Until now, the RSS organisational structure did not have a separate state-level unit.

Adjustments to Meetings and Governance

Changes are also proposed in the frequency and venue of meetings of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the Sangh’s highest decision-making body. Instead of being held annually, the meeting will take place once every three years in Nagpur. Meanwhile, meetings at the regional level will be organised once every two years.

Objectives of the Restructuring

The proposed restructuring is aimed at decentralising the Sangh’s organisational functioning, distributing responsibilities more effectively and improving coordination at the grassroots level. The creation of a larger number of divisions is expected to facilitate more efficient management of organisational activities and strengthen the implementation of programmes across different regions. The changes, once implemented, will mark a significant reorganisation of the RSS’s administrative and organisational framework, introducing a new structure for coordination across regions, divisions and state-level units.

Upcoming ABKM Meeting in Indore

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from November 2 to 4, with the three-day deliberations expected to focus on organisational restructuring, a review of centenary-year activities and key contemporary national and international issues. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs, heads of various all-India departments and members of the organisation’s executive body will participate in the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)