RSS on PM Modi's security lapse: 'This is a serious matter; not good for the country'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Joint General Secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya said termed the breach of security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which saw him stranded over a flyover for 20 minutes, as a serious matter. Speaking at the three-day coordination meeting of the RSS in Hyderabad, Telangana, Dr Manmohan Vaidya said that such security lapses are not good for the country and that strict action should be taken against those responsible for this.

Many other issues, including environment, family awareness and social harmony, were discussed in the RSS meeting. Dr Vaidya said that the organisation is working to organize the entire society. "The Swayamsevaks of the Sangh have dedicated themselves to taking the idea of ​​one nation and reaching out to all sections of society," he said.

In response to a question about India-centred education, Dr Vaidya said that spirituality is really the speciality of India. "The history of India should be told properly, which was not done in the past," he said, adding that efforts were made to bring the story of 250 unsung heroes before people on the 75 years of independence.

"Ideological organizations are working for the elixir of freedom. Freedom was not achieved only due to the efforts of a few people. Thousands of people played an important role in the freedom struggle. Efforts have been made to bring the story of 250 such unsung heroes of independence in front of society. An attempt will be made to convey the history of freedom, the history of struggle to the society through 75 plays (drama) by Sanskar Bharati," he said.

The RSS 'Saha Sarkaryavah' said that 216 workers from 36 organizations attended the meeting. While clarifying that this was not a decision-making meeting, Dr Vaidya came out with some statistics shown during the session. In view of the possible third wave of the Coronavirus, about 10 lakh workers have been trained, he said, adding that over one lakh youth are joining the Sangh every year.

Giving details about the Sangh operations, Dr Vaidya said that 'Shakhas' (branches) were closed after the first wave of Coronavirus. Now the 'Shakhas' have resumed work. Till October 2021, work has started at 93 per cent of 'Shakhas'. Similarly, 98 per cent of weekly meetings and 97 per cent of monthly 'Shakhas' have been started. Sangh work is continuously increasing, youth are also coming in large numbers. Youth are joining directly in the branch. Besides this from 2017 to 2021, 1 to 1.25 lakh youths are joining the Sangh every year through Join RSS. There are currently 55,000 Nitya Shakhas running across the country. Out of which 60 per cent are students/youth 'Shakhas' and 40 per cent are normal 'Shakhas'. The three-day camp was also attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

