  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Special Protection Group personnel are seen protecting the official vehicle of the Indian Prime Minister while protests were on at a distance

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A video has emerged from the day the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded over a flyover for 20 minutes following a blockade of the road by protesters around 30 km away from Hussainiwala in Punjab on Wednesday.

    The video, over a minute long in duration, shows lathi-wielding Punjab Police personnel blocking the road to prevent protestors from accessing the stretch of the flyover where the Prime Minister's convoy was waiting. Special Protection Group personnel are seen protecting the official vehicle of the Indian Prime Minister. The video showed the Prime Minister seated in the front seat of the vehicle, waiting for the melee to end. However, the convoy was forced to turn around as the protesters refused to budge from their position.

    The video comes on the day the Supreme Court is hearing a plea seeking probe into the security lapse during the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab. During the hearing, Senior advocate Maninder Singh said it was the duty of the Centre and state and other local authorities to act in aid of any member of the SPG. Citing the SPG Act, which states that it is not the issue of a state subject or law and order, Maninder said that the issue of PM's protection is a national security issue and comes under the parliamentary purview and that the incident needs to be professionally investigated.

    Meanwhile, the Centre's three-member panel arrived at the Ferozepur-Moga highway to investigate the security lapses that led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being stranded on the flyover. The Punjab government of Charanjit Singh Channi has come under major criticism over its handling of the Prime Minister's security and inability to ensure contingency measures.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court allows 27 per cent reservation for OBCs 10 per cent for EWS for NEET admissions gcw

    Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS for NEET admissions

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours-dnm

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

    NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement tomorrow in OBC, EWS quota case-dnm

    NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on Friday in OBC, EWS quota case

    Caught between BJP workers, Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni chants Modi Zindabad (Watch)-dnm

    Caught between BJP workers, Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni chants “Modi Zindabad” (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Marriage without feelings is just a legal bond says Delhi HC while granting divorce to couple gcw

    Marriage without feelings is just a legal bond, says Delhi HC while granting divorce to couple

    Supreme Court allows 27 per cent reservation for OBCs 10 per cent for EWS for NEET admissions gcw

    Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS for NEET admissions

    North Korea announces not to attend upcoming Winter Olympics cites COVID hostile forces gcw

    'COVID, hostile forces': North Korea announces not to attend upcoming Winter Olympics

    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    India records 117100 new COVID 19 cases Omicron tally crosses 3000 mark gcw

    India records 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 3,000-mark

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon