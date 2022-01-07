PM Modi security lapse: SC directs Punjab and Haryana HC Registrar General to 'preserve' PM's travel records

In a major security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 20 minutes on Wednesday, after which his visit to Ferozepur for a rally was cancelled.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab forthwith.

