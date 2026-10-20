PM Modi greeted RSS Swayamsevaks on the organisation's foundation day, praising its 'remarkable century of service, nation-building and social harmony'. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the centenary event in Nagpur, speaking on various national issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevaks on the organisation's foundation day, describing its 100-year journey as a "remarkable century of service, nation-building and social harmony".

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister also paid homage to those who had nurtured the organisation over the years and expressed hope that its spirit of service would continue to strengthen national development. "Today, on the special occasion of RSS Sthapana Divas, my greetings to all Swayamsevaks. I also pay homage to all those greats who have nurtured the RSS over the years," PM Modi said. "The RSS has completed a remarkable century of service, nation-building and social harmony. Countless Swayamsevaks have worked for society with a deep sense of duty and a nation-first spirit. May this spirit keep strengthening national development in the times to come," he added. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2112404199615115737

RSS Marks Centenary with Nagpur Celebrations

The greetings come as the RSS marks 100 years since its establishment in Nagpur in 1925. Founded by Keshav Hedgewar on Vijayadashami, the organisation has held its annual celebrations on the occasion since its inception.

Earlier in the day, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat performed Shastra Puja and offered floral tributes to the organisation's founder at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur as part of the annual Vijayadashami celebrations, marking the concluding year of the centenary festivities.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior RSS functionaries attended the event. Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, was invited as the chief guest. The Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, representing western India, was also among the guests.

RSS Chief Addresses Key National Issues

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat highlighted the need for a balanced approach to development in the Himalayan region, warning that one-sided development efforts were creating ecological instability. He said such instability across the region had resulted in more than 1,400 deaths, while over 6,000 people remained unaccounted for.

The RSS chief called for a comprehensive development model that takes ecological stability and human welfare into account, while also speaking about India's civilisational vision, social harmony and the need to exercise discernment while consuming information on social media.

Bhagwat also raised concerns over drug abuse, describing it as a serious national problem and calling for coordinated efforts by the government, administration and society to address it.

A Century of Social Contribution

The Sangh’s ultimate goal is the “Sarvangeena Unnati” (all-round development) of India. Over the past century, the RSS has played a significant role in education, health, social welfare and disaster relief, with volunteers actively participating in relief and rehabilitation efforts during floods, earthquakes and cyclones. Various affiliated organisations have also contributed to empowering youth, women and farmers, promoting public participation and strengthening local communities. (ANI)