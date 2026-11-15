RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warned against global forces inciting internal division in India, comparing these tactics to British colonial policies. He urged unity, stressing that national progress depends on collective action and selflessness.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against Forces Dividing India Today

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stated that attempts are being made to divide India by magnifying smaller identities and inciting internal conflict, comparing such efforts to the divide-and-rule politics of British rule. Addressing the 'Maru Ninad-2026' Ghosh Shivir organised by the RSS Jodhpur Prant at Rajaram Ashram in Shikarpura, Bhagwat remarked that while India is moving in the right direction today, certain global forces do not want the nation to become great. "India is the treasure trove of everyone's hopes. But the state of the world is very strange. For their own selfish reasons, they don't even want India to become great," he said. "India is the treasure trove of everyone's hopes. But the state of the world is very strange. For their own selfish reasons, they don't even want India to become great. India moves forward; efforts are underway to create divisions by magnifying smaller identities and provoking conflict among people—tactics he compared to those used during British rule," the RSS Sarsanghchalak said. Urging society to remain united, Bhagwat stressed the need to shed selfishness, petty differences, and ego while building an organised life rooted in Dharma and national service. "Citing the Mahabharata, he noted that despite having a larger force of 11 Akshauhinis and stalwarts like Bhishma, Dronacharya, Karna, and Ashwatthama, the Kauravas lost because of internal discord. In contrast, the Pandavas won with seven Akshauhinis because they stayed united and resolved disputes to preserve harmony," he said. Highlighting the importance of grassroots leadership, Bhagwat said society follows trusted elders and role models. He stated that every village, street, and neighbourhood needs 25 to 100 selfless individuals of pure character who stand with people in times of joy and sorrow and are dedicated to the country. Referring to the principle that actions shape habits, habits shape nature, and nature builds character, he remarked that character is true strength. Speaking on the significance of the RSS Ghosh programme, Bhagwat traced the tradition of battlefield music to ancient texts like the Bhagavad Gita, citing the blowing of sacred conches such as Panchajanya and Devadatta. He noted that although early volunteers initially learned band tunes from British military bands, a sense of self-respect inspired them to create original martial compositions based on Indian classical music theory. He added that RSS band performers do not play for personal praise or applause, but to inculcate discipline, selflessness, teamwork, and a sense of collective progress. (ANI)