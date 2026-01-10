Speaking in Vrindavan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a strong plea for Hindu unity, insisting there should be no discrimination. He stated that despite divisions by caste or language, the entire Hindu community should be considered as one.

RSS Chief on Hindu Unity

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Saturday, while attending the Sanatan Culture Festival in Vrindavan, Mathura, vouched for unity among the Hindu community, saying that there should be no discrimination of any kind.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the event, Bhagwat said that the world might view divisions within the Hindu community by caste, creed, sect, and language, but they are all one. "There should be no discrimination of any kind... We consider the society in which we live as one; we believe the entire Hindu society is one, yet the world sees many divisions within it, such as language, caste, sect, and community... For as many types of Hindus as the world recognises, I have friends from each of those types--visiting each other, eating and drinking together, standing by in joy and sorrow, treating them as friends..." he said.

RSS Centenary Celebrations

Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at the Shree Ram Mandir in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on January 1. On Wednesday, on RSS's centenary celebrations, Bhagwat said that Hindu Sammelans are being organised across the country as the Sangh completes 100 years of its journey, stressing that the occasion should not be viewed as an act of "bravery", but as a "moment of responsibility." "The work of Sangh has completed 100 years, therefore, Hindu Sammelan are being organised across the country," Bhagwat said while addressing a Hindu Sammelan here, adding that the centenary celebrations are not meant for display of power. "This is not bravery," he added.

Recalling the organisation's origin, the RSS chief said, "Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar formed this Sangh with his blood." He noted that crises are visible in every field today, but emphasised that merely discussing problems is not the solution. "The stress should be on finding solutions, and not just on discussions," Bhagwat said.