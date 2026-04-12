Rahul Gandhi flagged off the 'Run for Ambedkar & Run for Constitution' marathon, accusing the RSS and BJP of trying to destroy the Constitution. Other Congress leaders echoed this sentiment, alleging misuse of agencies and the need to protect the Constitution.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flagged off the 'Run for Ambedkar & Run for Constitution - Marathon 2026' in the national capital.

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'RSS, BJP want to destroy Ambedkar and Constitution'

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that those aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologies seek to undermine BR Ambedkar and the Constitution, while asserting that Ambedkar's core message centred on equality for all citizens. "Ambedkar's main message was about the Constitution. Today, those with RSS and BJP ideologies want to destroy Ambedkar and the Constitution... They don't want everyone in India to be equal. Whatever they do, even folding hands in front of Ambedkar's statue is an attempt to destroy the Constitution," he said.

'Conspiracy underway to weaken Constitution'

Further, Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, who was also present at the occasion, alleged that the Constitution is under sustained attack, claiming that independent agencies are being misused and the Election Commission of India is functioning at the behest of the government. "Continuous attacks are being made on the Constitution, a conspiracy is underway to weaken the Constitution, independent agencies are being misused, and the Election Commission is working at the government's behest. This is a direct violation of the Constitution... Voting is to be held in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, you want to pass the Women's Reservation Bill during the elections while the code of conduct is in place," Jully said.

'We must keep the Constitution alive'

Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin also stressed the need to safeguard the Constitution, warning against attempts to distort it. He also said this Marathon sends a strong message in honour of BR Ambedkar, while encouraging youth to engage with the country's history and constitutional values. "... We must keep the Constitution alive. Though some try to distort it, today we send a strong message in honour of Dr Ambedkar, who gave us a framework that has sustained India for over seventy-eight years of independence. Without the Constitution, the country cannot function, and once written with such wisdom, it should not be changed. This marathon is a good initiative to raise awareness, especially among the youth, encouraging them to study history and the Constitution," Azharuddin told ANI. (ANI)