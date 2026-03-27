The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against former RCom director Punit Garg in a massive Rs 40,000 crore money laundering case. The complaint is filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court following his arrest based on a CBI FIR.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) against Punit Garg, the former Director of Reliance Communications (RCom) ltd in an alleged money laundering case of Rs. 40000 crores. The ED has filed the charge sheet in the Rouse Avenue court.

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This charge sheet has been marked for Special Judge Ajay Gupta for hearing tomorrow. After registering the ECIR on the basis of FIR of the CBI, the ED had arrested Punit Garg. Initially, the ED had remanded Punit Narendra Garg for 9 days for investigation to trace the remaining Proceeds of Crime, identify other beneficiaries, and uncover the complete money-laundering trail. After ED's interrogation, Garg was sent to Judicial custody.

Legal Basis for Investigation

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Special Task Force, arrested Punit Garg, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an ongoing investigation relating to over Rs. 40,000 Crore bank fraud and money laundering by RCOM and its group entities. The arrest was made pursuant to an investigation initiated based on CBI's FIR of 21.08.2025 for offences under Sections 120-B, 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Sections 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989.

Garg's Role at RCom

Punit Garg served as President of RCOM, handling the Global Enterprise Business of RCOM from 2006 to 2013. Thereafter, he served as President (Regulatory Affairs) from 2014 to 2017, the ED said.

Subsequently, in October 2017, he was appointed as Executive Director of RCOM. Thereafter, from April 2019 till April 2025, he served as non-Executive Director of RCOM, it added.

ED Investigation Findings

Involvement in Dissipation of Crime Proceeds

ED investigation has revealed that Punit Garg, while holding senior managerial and directorial positions in RCOM over an extended period from 2001 to 2025, was actively involved in the acquisition, possession, concealment, layering, and dissipation of Proceeds of Crime generated from the said bank fraud.

Fraudulent Diversion of Funds

ED has said that it has been found that Proceeds of Crime were diverted through multiple foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities of RCOM. In particular, it was found that Proceeds of Crime were diverted for the purchase of a luxury condominium apartment in Manhattan, New York, United States of America (USA).

ED alleged that this property was sold during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of RCOM fraudulently by Punit Garg. The sale proceeds of US$ 8.3 million were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional.

The investigation has further revealed that part of the Proceeds of Crime, public money taken by RCOM as bank loans, was diverted for Punit Garg's personal expenses, including overseas education-related payments of his children, the ED said.

Arrest and Bail Hearing

Punit Garg was arrested by the ED on January 29. His interim bail on medical grounds is also pending before the Special Judge Ajay Gupta, which is to be taken up tomorrow. (ANI)