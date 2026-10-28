A Jaipur businessman lost Rs 20 lakh when two thieves on a scooter stole his cash bag while he stopped for a snack. The collection agent had left the bag on his scooter. Realizing the theft, he chased the suspects on foot while still holding his food.

Rs 20 Kachori Break Costs Jaipur Businessman Rs 20 Lakh

A quick snack break turned into a costly ordeal for a businessman in Jaipur after two thieves allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 20 lakh while he stopped to eat kachoris. The unusual incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, with viewers focusing on the man's determined chase while still holding his snack.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Monday in the Nahargarh police station area. The businessman, identified as Champalal, was reportedly working as a collection agent, gathering money from traders on behalf of a textile businessman. He had the cash in a bag when he stopped to eat.

Watch the viral video here:

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According to reports, Champalal placed the bag on the footboard or front area of his scooter before settling down to enjoy his kachori. Two men arrived on another scooter while he was eating. The pillion rider quickly grabbed the cash-filled bag, and the pair sped away.

Realising what had happened, Champalal immediately jumped up and ran after the suspects. In the CCTV footage, he can be seen chasing them on foot while continuing to hold his plate of kachoris. Some local residents also joined the pursuit, but the suspects managed to escape.

Police have registered a case at the Nahargarh police station following Champalal's complaint. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the two suspects, who were reportedly wearing helmets that made their faces difficult to recognise.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the suspects had not been identified in the reports published on October 27.

The incident has attracted attention online because of its striking contrast: a small snack stop ended with a major cash loss, while the man's snack-in-hand chase became the most memorable detail of the footage.