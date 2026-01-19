A passenger and his minor child were rescued by RPF personnel at Prayag railway station after they fell into the gap between the platform and a moving train. The man was trying to board the Kashi Express. A major mishap was averted by the RPF's prompt action.

The incident occurred when Train No. 15018 (Kashi Express), after its scheduled halt, began to depart, and the passenger attempted to board the moving train while carrying the child. During the attempt, he slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

Swift Rescue Averts Tragedy

The alert on-duty staff immediately took action and safely pulled both the passenger and the child out of danger.

Due to the prompt response and coordinated effort of the RPF team, a major mishap was averted. The passenger later boarded the train safely and continued his journey, it added.

Officials Praise Staff, Issue Safety Appeal

Senior railway officials appreciated the swift and dedicated action of the railway staff.

Northern Railway has once again appealed to passengers not to board or alight from moving trains and to wait for the train to come to a complete halt for their own safety. (ANI)