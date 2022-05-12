Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RPF constable’s heroic act hailed by netizen; watch

    A viral video shows, RPF head constable, S Munda, rescuing a woman passenger who fell into a platform gap at Odisha's Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 12, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    Once again a Railway Protection Force (RPF} constable's rapid thinking and timely action saved the life of a woman passenger. On Wednesday, Bhubaneswar railway station's platform no. 3 witnessed this incident and the whole act was recorded on a CCTV camera installed there.

    While the woman attempted to get off the moving Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express, her legs got slipped and got stuck partially between the edge of the platform and the moving train. However, RPF head constable, S Munda who was present at the platform rushed towards her and pulled the woman onto the platform and saved her from any mishap. 

    Twitter user and IPS Officer Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi shared the CCTV footage on his handle and appreciated Head Constable Sunaram Munda for saving the life of a lady passenger. In the video, one can witness the hair-raising act which could have proved to be fatal for her.  Munda’s presence of mind and courage avoided a deadly accident and loss of life. Reportedly, the woman is from Ichapuram of Andhra Pradesh.

    After being shared online, the video has collected over 5819 views and 717 likes.

    Social media users praised and thanked RPF personnel for saving the lady’s life. A user wrote, "RPF’s Head Constable, #Sunaram_Munda who acted swiftly and saved the life a female passenger at Bhubaneswar Railway Station is highly commendable. His presence of mind & physical alacrity has saved a valuable life. He should be awarded for his bravery and kind gesture." Another person commented, "A close save for the passsenger in red attire too. No one but God saved her. Salute to Mr. Munda for his quick reaction and saving a soul." Watch the video. Watch the video.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
