Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant

A restaurant in Kerala has been closed temporarily after a customer found a snakeskin in their food delivery parcel.

A mother and her daughter were in shock after they allegedly found a snakeskin in their food delivery parcel. As per reports, this shocking incident took place in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

Reportedly, a woman identified as Priya ordered two pieces of parotta from a restaurant on Thursday. After the food arrived, she initially served it to her daughter first. It is then when Priya discovered a half-a-finger-long piece of snakeskin on the wrapping paper.

Following the unappetizing finding, Priya registered a complaint in the nearby police station, who referred her to bring up the issue with food safety officials. Acting on her complaint, local municipal authorities inspected the restaurant and found that it operated in bad condition before it shut down.



As per reports, the preliminary findings suggest that the snakeskin was in the newspaper used for packing the food also the kitchen did not have adequate light and waste was witnessed outside. The restaurant’s licence was withdrawn, and a show-cause notice has also been served to the owners.

Twitter user Tushar Kant Naik shared a picture of the food ordered by the woman and her daughter from the restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram. In the caption, he explained the whole incident.

After being shared online, social media users expressed outrage towards such an eatery. Take a look.

Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral