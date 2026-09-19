PM Modi addressed the 20th Rozgar Mela, stating over 51,000 youth received government appointment letters. He emphasized the crucial role of youth in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 goal and outlined government initiatives to boost employment.

PM Modi on Youth's Role in 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said more than 51,000 young people across the country were receiving appointment letters for government service under the 20th Rozgar Mela, saying the youth have a crucial role to play in India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates virtually, PM Modi said the festive season had brought a new joy to thousands of families as young people were joining government service. “The festive season has begun in the country. Amidst these celebrations, today brings a new joy to the lives of thousands of families. Today, more than 51,000 young people across the country are receiving appointment letters for government service,” PM Modi said.

He said the newly appointed youth were joining the Government of India at a time when the country was advancing towards the goal of building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. “You are joining the Government of India at a time when the country is advancing towards a major goal, that of building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Young people like you have a crucial role to play in this endeavour,” he said.

PM Modi said that as part of the government, every decision taken by the newly appointed youth should contribute to strengthening the campaigns for “Viksit Bharat” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. “As young individuals, you bear a special responsibility towards your fellow youth,” he said.

Global Recognition and Economic Opportunities

The Prime Minister also highlighted the global recognition of India’s young population, talent and skills, saying the world had high expectations from Indian innovators, entrepreneurs and youth. “Today, we see how the talent and skills of our youth have won the confidence of the entire world. The world holds high expectations for our innovators, entrepreneurs, and youth power,” he said.

Referring to the recently concluded BRICS Summit, PM Modi said India had sought to ensure that BRICS cooperation was not limited to governments but also involved entrepreneurs, farmers, women and youth. He said initiatives such as “BRICS Connect” and the “BRICS MSME Cooperation Portal” had been launched with this vision.

PM Modi also highlighted India’s recent free trade agreements, saying the country had signed FTAs with nearly 40 countries over the past few years. “These FTAs are opening new doors of opportunity for our youth. Such trade agreements pave the way for new partnerships for our entrepreneurs, open access to new markets, and create fresh career possibilities for our young people,” he said.

Government Initiatives for Skill Development

He said the government had consistently focused on preparing the youth for the future through initiatives including the National Education Policy, the Skill India Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and efforts to promote apprenticeships. “Our aim is to ensure that the education and skills of our youth keep pace with the needs of the evolving economy,” PM Modi said.

He cited the PM SETU scheme as an example, saying that through an investment of Rs 60,000 crore, 1,000 government Industrial Training Institutes were being modernised with direct participation from industry.

India's Thriving Startup Ecosystem

The Prime Minister also highlighted the potential of India’s startup ecosystem, saying the country had the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. He said the startup movement was no longer confined to major cities, with nearly half of all recognised startups based in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. “This means that youth from villages, towns, and smaller cities are playing a significant role in India's new economy,” PM Modi said.

He said young people from smaller cities were working on their ideas, founding companies and creating employment opportunities for others. “Young people from smaller cities are working on their ideas, founding new companies, and creating employment opportunities for others,” he said.

Boosting Private Sector Employment

PM Modi said the government was also working to rapidly expand job opportunities in the private sector. “It is with this vision that the 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' has been launched, with an outlay of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.

He said the scheme would enable around 2 crore young people to join the workforce for the first time. Under the scheme, the government is providing an incentive of up to Rs 15,000 to youth securing their first job, while employers are also being incentivised to generate new employment opportunities. “In other words, the government is working on all fronts to boost employment in the country,” PM Modi said.

He said new opportunities for the youth emerge when the country’s economy grows, investment increases, new industries are established and new sectors expand.

20th Rozgar Mela: Details and Distribution

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as the 20th Rozgar Mela was being organised at 45 locations across the country, with more than 51,000 appointment letters being distributed to newly appointed youth in various government organisations. The recruits are joining different Ministries and Departments, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Defence.

With the 20th Rozgar Mela, about 12.75 lakh youth will have received appointment letters through the initiative.

Event Highlights from Pune

In Pune, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Prime Minister’s vision regarding employment for the youth was translating into reality. “The Prime Minister's vision regarding employment for the youth is translating into reality... We are witnessing a large number of youths joining the mainstream of national service, demonstrating the success of the Prime Minister's vision, as 12 lakh young people across the country have secured employment through this initiative to date,” Mohol said.

Neeraj Kansal said more than 200 appointment letters were being distributed in Pune across various government departments and organisations, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Income Tax, Customs, Railways and paramilitary forces. “Here in Pune, we are distributing over 200 appointment letters across various departments, including DRDO, Income Tax, Customs, Railways, and the Paramilitary Forces,” Kansal said.

He said all the recipients of the appointment letters attended the programme, with many accompanied by their parents, creating a positive atmosphere at the event. “All the recipients of the appointment letters attended, many accompanied by their parents, creating a very positive atmosphere. Everyone is delighted that the Government of India is issuing these appointment letters and treating the recruitment process with such seriousness,” he said.

Rozgar Mela Initiative: A Broader Perspective

The 20th Rozgar Mela follows the 19th edition held in May 2026, when more than 51,000 appointment letters were distributed across 47 locations. At that time, the government said around 12 lakh recruitment letters had been issued through the first 18 Rozgar Melas.

The latest edition further expands the government's ongoing Rozgar Mela initiative, which aims to provide employment opportunities to young people through recruitment across various central government departments and organisations. PM Modi has also linked the employment initiative with the broader objective of ensuring greater participation of India's youth in the country's development journey.

The government has highlighted sectors including railways, defence, health, education, manufacturing, technology, startups and emerging industries as areas generating new opportunities for young people. (ANI)