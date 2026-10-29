The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its order on a petition seeking an FIR against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for her alleged remarks about government officials, with a final decision set to be pronounced on November 6.

Court Proceedings on Complaint Against CM

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday reserved order on the complaint filed against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The complainant is seeking a direction for registration of an FIR against the CM over her alleged remarks about Government officials during a public program in September 2025. Delhi Police has already given a clean chit to CM Rekha Gupta, saying no cognizable offence is made out. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved order after hearing arguements of the complainant. The court will pronounce the order on November 6.

"In compliance of previous order, reply/written submissions have been filed on behalf of the complainant. A list of relevant judgments has also been annexed with the reply/written submission. Same is taken on record," the court said in the order. Advocate Sanjeet Kumar appeared for the complainant Ram Niwas Sharma.

Details of the Alleged Remarks

According to the complainant, CM Rekha Gupta had allegedly said, “Our Delhi government officials are all like Hanuman. These Hanumans work hard when their tails catch fire. Before that, they forget.” Delhi Police had filed a status report giving a clean chit to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on October 15. Police had said that No Cognizable offence is made out against her. During the programme, Gupta compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning.

Transcript of the speech delivered by the proposed accused on 23.09.2025 alongwith one certificate under section 63(4)(c) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) was also filed with the said report. On October 3, the court had sought a status report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kashmere Gate police station on a complaint against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Legal Context and Complaint Basis

The court is dealing with a complaint under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with an application under Section 175(3) of the BNSS. According to the complaint, the alleged remarks were made on September 23, 2025, during a government programme at Kashmiri Gate ISBT for the launch of DTC’s interstate bus service between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. The launch of the Delhi-Baraut DTC interstate AC bus service on that date has also been reported.

"During the programme, Gupta allegedly compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning," it states. The complaint states that the remarks were made while the Chief Minister was addressing government officials and the public and purportedly speaking about the functioning of officials. The complainant has alleged that the statement was made in a public forum during an official government programme and was heard by officials, attendees and members of the public. (ANI)