The Rouse Avenue court has granted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a final opportunity to reply to an appeal by women wrestlers challenging his acquittal in a sexual harassment case. The next hearing is scheduled for November 20.

Legal Proceedings Against Former WFI Chief

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted a last and final opportunity to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to file a reply to the appeal against his acquittal. The counsel for the accused appeared online and sought a week to file a reply. Women wrestlers have challenged the acquittal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case. The Rouse Avenue court on August 3 acquitted former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan and then secretary Vinod Tomar of the sexual harrasment case. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh granted a last and final opportunity to file a reply after hearing submissions of defence counsel and listed the matter for hearing on November 20. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for the State.

Court Directives and Case Background

On September 28, the Rouse Avenue Court issued notice to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The court had directed that the original affidavit and orders mentioning the names of the victims be placed in a sealed envelope. The court had also directed the appellant to file a copy of the petition with the names of victims redacted. The wrestlers have challenged the judgement of acquittal, arguing that it is unsustainable in law and is founded on a manifestly erroneous and selective appreciation of the evidence on record. The appeal has contended that the impugned order proceeds on conjectures and surmises, fails to apply binding and well-settled principles of law, and, in material part, rests its reasoning on “archaic and stereotypical assumptions” about the “expected” behaviour of victims of sexual assault and harassment, rather than on a fair, evidence-based assessment after taking into account the circumstances of the victims.

FIR and Investigation Details

This case is linked to the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354 D, 354 A, 506 (1) and 109 of the IPC. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar had acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The Hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were tried in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Women wrestlers had participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by a woman wrestler. Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, after an investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. (ANI)