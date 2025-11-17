BJP's Ghulam Ali Khatana stated Rohini Acharya's family rift is a result of the Bihar poll defeat. Acharya announced quitting politics, alleging she was abused and ousted by Tejashwi Yadav and his aide after questioning the RJD's poor show.

'Outcome of defeat and frustration': BJP

A day after Rohini Acharya's decision to sever ties with the family, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana on Sunday indicated that the outburst is the result of the "defeat" in the Bihar assembly election results.

Speaking to ANI, Khatana said, "In regional parties, family interference is nothing new. Now that the people of Bihar have given their mandate to the NDA, rifts within families are obvious. This is the outcome of defeat and frustration; someone has to own it."

Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation, abuse

His remarks came a day after Rohini Acharya announced she was "quitting politics" and "disowning" her family. Rohini Acharya sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries. In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper.

Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal - verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses. were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made an orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she wrote.

Tejashwi Yadav blamed for ouster

After announcing her decision to "quit politics", Acharya claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, have "thrown" her out of the family.

Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat.

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar assembly polls, securing just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly. (ANI)