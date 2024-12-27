PM Modi pays his last respects to Manmohan Singh at former PM's residence (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his last respects to late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and offered condolences to his family.

Dr Manmohan Singh - former Prime Minister of India, veteran Congress leader, noted economist, technocrat and the architect of India's liberalised economy that achieved high growth from a phenomenal low of the balance of payments crisis, died on Thursday night. Singh, who had been ailing for a while, breathed his last at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 92.

Following Singh's demise, the Central government declared a seven-day mourning suspending all official entertainments. The National Flag also flew at half-mast on government buildings in honour of the departed soul.

The last rites which are likely to take place tomorrow will be held with full state honours, the Centre said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi shared photos of himself with his predecessor as he joined the nation in paying tributes to Singh, who is known for ushering in economic development and saving the country from bankruptcy.

