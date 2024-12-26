'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL statement from AIIMS on former PM Manmohan Singh's death

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh, the architect of several groundbreaking reforms that liberalised the economy, died in Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness. 

First Published Dec 26, 2024, 11:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh died in Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after sudden deterioration in his health on Thursday. He was 92. Congress veteran Singh was taken to the hospital's emergency room at 8:06 p.m., according to a statement from the hospital. "He was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m. despite all attempts to revive him."

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India. Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92," the statement said. It also stated that Singh "had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024" and was receiving treatment for age-related ailments."

The measures to revive him started at home, before he was brought to the hospital, it said. According to his office, the former Prime Minister was facing “extreme breathlessness". Tributes poured in for the two-time former Prime Minister and architect of India's economic reforms.

PM Modi condoles Manmohan Singh's demise

Terming Manmohan Singh one of India's most distinguished leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the late Congress leader made extensive efforts to improve people's lives.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

Singh had been staying away from politics in recent years due to health reasons and had not been keeping well since the beginning of 2024. His last public appearance was in January 2024 at the book launch of his daughter.  He retired from the Rajya Sabha in April 2024.

