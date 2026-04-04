A Delhi court reserved its order on the ED's chargesheet against Robert Vadra in the Shikohpur land deal case, with a decision due April 15. The court heard arguments on the validity of the money laundering case and the predicate offence.

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday reserved an order on the cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Robert Vadra and seven others. The court will pronounce an order on the cognisance on April 15. This case is connected with the Shikohpur Gurugram Land deal.

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Special Judge Sushant Changotra reserved order on cognisance after hearing rebuttal arguements by ASG S V Raju, assisted by Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta.

Court Hears Arguments on Cognisance

During the arguements ASG also addressed the question of the time gap between the CBI FIR and ED's charge sheet. ASG Raju said that till the time FIR of predicate offence subsists, the scheduled offence also exists. "The scheduled offence exists till the time the accused is not acquitted or absolved of the predicate offence."

Advocate Arun Khatri argued that the CBI FIR is from 2018. ECIR of ED is for 2025. ASG Raju said that the predicate offence still subsists as the FIR has not been quashed. He said that there is sufficient material to take cognisance.

The Rouse Avenue court on December 13, 2025, heard the submissions on behalf of Robert Vadra and other proposed accused persons on the point of Cognisance of the ED's Prosecution Complaint.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat alongwith Prateek K Chaddha and other advocates, had appeared for Robert Vadra and other proposed accused persons. It was submitted that there is no case of money laundering made out against the proposed accused persons, as there is no predicate offence. "In the sense There is no predicate offence, therefore, there is no money laundering. In this situation, the court can't take cognisance of the ED's Prosecution Complaint."

ED's Allegations of Money Laundering

The Rouse Avenue court on August 2 issued notice to Robert Vadra and other proposed accused in the money laundering complaint. The notice was issued to hear the proposed accused persons at pre cognizance stage.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering chargesheet. On July 24, the ED had said that it was a clear and classic case of money laundering. "The Proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties, the ED said during preliminary submissions on its prosecution complaint."

The ED had also said that the evidence conclusively established that the offence of money laundering where proceeds of Crime (PoC) is generated, layered and enjoyed. The ED had said that we have shown the funds flow, property, and statement of witnesses. "It is a clear and classic case of money laundering, the ED added. There is a generation of proceeds of crime."

Skylight Hospitality Deal Scrutinised

It was submitted by the ED that during the investigation, the source of proceeds of crime, false statements in a land deal were found, the ED said.

It was submitted that Skylight Hospitality purchased land measuring 3 acres worth of crores. There were false declarations in the sale deed that Rs. 7.5 crore has been paid when no money was paid. It was paid later in order to avoid stamp duty. This is corroborated by key witnesses, ED's special counsel submitted.

Zoheb Hossain had argued that the first layer of proceeds of crime was generated through Skylight Hospitality, whose 99 per cent shares are held by Vadra.

Hossain had submitted that Rs 7.50 crore is shown as the price of approx 3 acres of land purchased by Skylight through a cheque which was never encashed. This land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. This part is still being scrutinised, the ED said.

The licence application was processed in haste without following the procedure. Licences were processed in haste, witnesses stated in the statement.

Hossain referred to the statement of the prosecution witness concerning the process. Special counsel had also referred to the Statment of Satyanand Yajee, Director of Omkareshwar properties. He knowingly assisted in the generation of proceeds of crime. Yajee knowingly assisted the company of Vadra in acquiring the proceeds of crime.

Vadra's Vicarious Liability Argued

The ED said that there was enjoyment of the proceeds of crime till July 2025 till the time of provisional attachment. Money Laundering continues till today, at the time of arguments. It is a continuing activity as long as the person enjoys the PoC The use of PoC continued through the 7 properties, which were purchased using proceeds of crime. Enjoyment of PoC continued till the properties were attached, the ED said.

Hossain had further submitted that we have also invoked section 70, as all the companies where PoC has gone are either 98% or 99% owned by Vadra. Therefore, he is vicariously liable also apart from his individual role, the ED said.

He was the majority share holder upto 99 per cent, beneficial owner and actual owner, director of companies, the ED said.

Details of the Complaint and Asset Attachment

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The case stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008.

The complaint alleged the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claims that a commercial license was secured for the land using Vadra's personal influence.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality. (ANI)