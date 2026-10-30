Tejashwi Yadav celebrated RJD's historic wins in Bihar Legislative Council elections, claiming they dismantled a 30-year BJP stronghold and delivered a strong message from the educated electorate against the NDA government's policies.

RJD Claims Historic Win in Bihar Council Elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Friday described the party's victories in the Bihar Legislative Council elections for teachers' and graduates' constituencies as a significant breakthrough, claiming that the results had dismantled a BJP stronghold that had lasted for 30 years. Congratulating the winning candidates across all eight constituencies, Yadav said the RJD had secured its first significant victories in the teachers' and graduates' categories, where it had not previously held any seats.

Speaking to ANI, "I congratulate all those who emerged victorious in these eight elections for the teachers' and graduates' constituencies. RJD previously held no seats in these categories; this marks our first significant success in both the teachers' and graduates' constituencies. We have effectively dismantled what had been a BJP stronghold for thirty years. This election has proven that the current regime, which attained power through the manipulation of wealth and state machinery and with the complicity of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has finally been exposed.”

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes NDA Governance

In a post on X, the RJD leader also congratulated all the victorious candidates in the eight Bihar Legislative Council constituencies and extended special wishes to the party's winning candidates, Dr Sanjeev Kumar and Anil Jha. He thanked the voters and described the outcome as a mandate from the educated electorate against the NDA government. “Heartiest congratulations to all the victorious candidates on the 8 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council. Special best wishes and congratulations to the RJD's victorious candidates, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and Shri Anil Jha ji, after decades, along with heartfelt felicitation and thanks to the voters. This election for teachers and graduates is an open mandate from the educated society against the NDA government's corruption, misuse of power, the BJP's repressive actions against teachers and youth, and the NDA's anti-people policies,” he wrote on X.

Allegations Against the Ruling Coalition

Yadav alleged that the results reflected public discontent over corruption, misuse of power, the BJP's treatment of teachers and youth, and what he termed the NDA government's anti-people policies. He further accused the NDA government of diverting public attention from issues such as inflation, unemployment, the condition of education, healthcare and law and order, as well as jobs and employment. “The NDA government has distracted the public from issues like inflation, unemployment, the dismal state of education, health, law and order, and jobs and employment by perpetrating injustice on all sections of society, communal polarisation, and using religious faith and government resources—this is a clear message from the people against it. This is a message of change. Following the assembly elections, the defeat of the NDA in the Bhojpur local authority by-election for the Bihar Legislative Council and in these elections clearly shows that the BJP's victory in the assembly elections was achieved only through money, machine, and administrative machinery,” he wrote further.

On the INDIA bloc's proposed November 1 rally, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention and protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "The public is with us. The real culprits, the BJP, are trying to divert attention. They want to shield Gyanesh Kumar. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who are orchestrating the theft of votes, want to cover it up. They are destroying the country's democracy, crushing it, and snatching away the right to vote. The BJP has ruined everything..." he said.

Election Results Overview

The results for all eight Bihar Legislative Council seats were declared on October 29. The elections covered four teachers' and four graduates' constituencies, with the RJD and BJP winning two seats each, while the Janata Dal (United), Jan Suraaj Party and Independent candidates secured the remaining four seats. The RJD's Dr Sanjeev Kumar won the Patna Teachers' constituency, defeating five-term BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav. RJD candidate Anil Jha won the Darbhanga Graduates' constituency. (ANI)